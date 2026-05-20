Texas-set spinoff to medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in development at ABC

ABC is developing a new spinoff of the long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy, with the story set in Texas.

Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes serves as co-creator and executive producer on the new series alongside Meg Marinis, who has been the Grey’s Anatomy showrunner since Season 20 in 2024, reported Variety.

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The yet-untitled series has been described as an edgy drama about a team at a “West Texas rural medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere”.

Ellen Pompeo, the lead star and executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy, also serves as executive producer on the spinoff alongside Betsy Beers. The spinoff is produced by 20th Television and Shondaland.

Premiered in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy follows the personal and professional lives of doctors at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The series became one of ABC’s most successful scripted dramas and is among the longest-running primetime medical dramas in US television history.

The show has earned multiple awards over the years, including Golden Globes and Emmy nominations, and helped launch the careers of several cast members.

It is not yet known whether Pompeo's Meredith Grey and other cast members from the original show will make an appearance on the new drama.

The new show will be the fourth spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy, which recently concluded its 22nd season. The previous spinoffs include Private Practice, Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy: B-Team.