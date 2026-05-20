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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 20 May 2026

‘Jack Ryan’ actor John Krasinski says he would love to watch Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Krasinski returns as the CIA analyst-turned-operative in ‘Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ set to drop on Prime Video on May 20

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.05.26, 11:59 AM
John Krasinski as ‘Jack Ryan’

John Krasinski as ‘Jack Ryan’ File Picture

Hollywood actor John Krasinski says he would “love” to watch Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller Dhurandhar, adding that Indian cinema has some of the “most cutting-edge” filmmaking in the world.

Krasinski, who returns as CIA analyst-turned-operative Jack Ryan in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, made the remarks during an interview ahead of the film’s premiere on Prime Video on May 20.

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“I haven't seen the film. But as far as Indian films at large, some of the most cutting-edge movie making that we have. I know a lot of my filmmaking friends who are out there trying to direct movies are constantly and consistently blown away by films coming out from over there,” Krasinski told NDTV.

The actor added that he would be keen to watch the film if given the opportunity.

“Of course. I love watching anything. It's always inspiring to see what everybody else is doing,” he said.

Krasinski reprises his role as Jack Ryan in the latest instalment of the franchise, which also sees Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly return as former CIA boss James Greer and operative Mike November respectively.

The actor also co-produced and co-wrote the story and screenplay for the film.

Centered around the return of the iconic CIA character created by Tom Clancy, the film follows Jack Ryan as he confronts a rogue black-ops unit. Ryan reunites with Mike November and James Greer, while also teaming up with MI6 officer Emma Marlowe, played by Sienna Miller.

The film also features Max Beesley, JJ Feild, Douglas Hodge and Betty Gabriel.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the first Dhurandhar movie hit theatres in December 2025, followed by the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge in March 2026. The duology has collectively grossed over Rs 3,000 crore worldwide.

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John Krasinski Jack Ryan Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Dhurandhar
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