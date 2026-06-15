Steven Spielberg says he almost made an opera movie with Colman Domingo

Steven Spielberg says he once planned to make a film about famed Broadway composers and brothers Ira and George Gershwin, with Colman Domingo set to play opera singer Todd Duncan, but ultimately shelved the project due to doubts about the film.

Speaking on the Good Hang podcast, the Oscar-winning filmmaker revealed that he had been developing a movie centered on the creation of the opera Porgy and Bess.

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“I was going to make a movie about Ira and George Gershwin, and I was going to make a movie about the process of writing and staging Porgy and Bess,” Spielberg said.

The director, who recently worked with Domingo on Disclosure Day, said he first met the actor while casting for the abandoned project.

“I had a script, and I was excited, and I was casting it. And I was looking for Todd Duncan, who played Porgy, and I met a lot of actors, and when Colman came in to the meeting, that was the first time I met Colman, but I intended, after that meeting, to cast him as Todd Duncan,” he said.

However, Spielberg said he eventually decided not to move forward with the film despite having cast much of it.

“What happened was, I had actually cast a lot of the movie and then I had a — something that doesn’t often happen when I’m that far down the line — but I had a kind of second thought about the project, and I decided not to continue making it...That’s the only reason Colman and I didn’t work together then,” he said.

Spielberg and Domingo later collaborated on Spielberg's 2012 film Lincoln.

The filmmaker's latest movie, Disclosure Day, was released on June 12 and also stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth and Wyatt Russell.