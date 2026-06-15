‘Experienced lot of back pain’: Dipika Kakar on her first immunotherapy session

Television actress Dipika Kakar, who recently began immunotherapy as part of her liver cancer treatment, has revealed that she is experiencing severe back pain and a mild fever following her first session.

In her latest vlog episode, Dipika shared that the past few days have been very difficult for her family. “As for my health update, we have had one infusion of double immunotherapy. The next one will happen soon. My immunotherapy will happen through IV, and there are no side effects as such as of now.”

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The actress further shared that she suffered from severe back pain after her first immunotherapy session.

“When such heavy drugs go into your body, you do feel lethargic. I experienced a lot of back pain. I also got a mild fever. The reports are normal, so these side effects are not due to the medicine.”

Dipika had first revealed her diagnosis last year after doctors detected a tennis-ball-sized cancerous cyst near her liver. She subsequently underwent a major surgery in which 22 per cent of her liver was removed along with the cyst.

Shoaib Ibrahim has been regularly updating fans on Dipika’s health through his YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Talking about how her husband, actor Shoaib, is coping with the situation, Dipika said, “When I had my first immunotherapy, he wanted to stay by my side. He is going through the toughest phase right now. I always stood by him in the hospital, but this time I couldn’t because of my health. We also have to give time to Ruhaan. These are testing times, and we are hopeful that it will all be well.”

In his vlog, Shoaib also updated fans on Dipika Kakar’s health and her next therapy session.

“Dipika’s next immunotherapy is on July 2, and before that, she will have blood tests where we will find out how much the first session has worked. Accordingly, the course of further treatment will be decided.”

Dipika was last seen in the first season of cooking reality show Celebrity Masterchef.