Sophie Turner on her love for Bollywood: ‘SRK is the GOAT, but I love Deepika’

Turner will next be seen in Prime Video heist thriller 'Steal', which also stars Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and Archie Madekwe

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.01.26, 10:20 AM
Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner File picture

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner recently shared her love for Bollywood, revealing that she loves actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

In a recent interview, Turner opened up about her love for Indian actors.

“My gosh, that’s tough! I mean, Shah Rukh Khan is the GOAT, right? But I love Deepika Padukone, I think she’s amazing. I loved watching RRR,” the 29-year-old actress said.

“I’d actually love to be in a Bollywood movie. I’d love to do the dance. I think it’s such a spectacle and they’re so beautiful. The production design is so unlike anything I think we will ever see on a Western film set. I’d love to be in a Bollywood movie,” she told Firstpost.

Turner visited India in 2018 for the wedding celebration of her former brother-in-law Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Turner will next be seen in Prime Video heist thriller Steal, which also stars Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and Archie Madekwe. The series will premiere globally on 21 January 21.

The actress played the role of Sansa Stark, a young noblewoman, in the HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones. The role marked her acting debut.

