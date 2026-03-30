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regular-article-logo Monday, 30 March 2026

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome second son: ‘Our hearts have expanded’

The couple tied the knot in an intimate Punjabi ceremony in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.03.26, 10:03 AM
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, have welcomed their second son on March 29, the couple announced on Instagram.

In the post, the 40-year-old actress said their family has grown, and their hearts feel fuller than ever. She added that their elder son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, is thrilled to have a baby brother.

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The caption of her post read, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026”.

“Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace,” Sonam added.

“We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four,” the actress signed off.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in an intimate Punjabi ceremony in May 2018. They welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022. Since then, Sonam has been on a break from films but continues to make appearances at public events and social gatherings.

Sonam had earlier announced her second pregnancy through a series of photos on Instagram. In the post, she was seen in a hot-pink wool suit inspired by the style of Princess Diana, captioned ‘MOTHER’.

On the professional front, Sonam made her acting debut with Saawariya, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in 2007. She has since featured in films such as Delhi 6, Aisha, Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli and Veere Di Wedding. She was last seen in the crime thriller Blind (2023).

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