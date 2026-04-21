David Dhawan hints at retirement after ‘Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain’

Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde-starrer upcoming romantic drama Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain might be filmmaker David Dhawan's last directorial, the latter hinted in a recent interview.

“I don’t think I should do more. Woh [Varun] toh chahta hi nahi main kaam bhi karu healthwise dekhkar. This might be my last film… after this, I’ll just be Varun’s father. I will look after you… look after your family. Main ghusunga nahi Varun ki picture main, but I’ll be there with him all the time,” Dhawan told ANI.

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Dhawan also revealed that he suffered a health scare during the shoot and was hospitalised. He added that his son Varun looked after him and described him as a complete family man.

Varun and his father David are collaborating after five years following their 2020 film Coolie No.1.

Talking about the close bond and mutual understanding he shares with his son Varun, Dhawan said, “A director always wants a good actor, that’s the first priority. Meri uski tuning ho gayi... ye bhi nahi ghar ka bacha hai karega hi… woh bhi question karega hi, hak hai uska… 13–14 film kar chuka hai… but we get along really well aur maine kaha jab tak bana raha hu to bete ke saath ek do picture chalti rahe acha hai”.

Heaping praise on Varun’s performance in Border 2, David said that he made them both laugh and cry.

The first glimpse of Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain was recently unveiled by the makers. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, the romantic comedy also stars Mrunal Thakur, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday and Mouni Roy.

Originally slated for a June 5 release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now hit theatres on May 22, 2026.