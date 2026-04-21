Food safety regulator directs manufacturers to use only Ashwagandha roots, bans leaves in food products

Food safety regulator FSSAI has directed food business operators to use only Ashwagandha roots and their extracts in regulated products, clarifying that leaves are not permitted in any form.

Ashwagandha is allowed for use in health supplements, nutraceuticals, food for special dietary use and medical purposes under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the regulator said it has noticed that "certain manufacturers of these products are using Ashwagandha leaves and its extract in their products," according to its latest advisory.

"It is clarified that the use of Ashwagandha leaves in crude or extract or any other form is not permitted under the said regulations," the FSSAI said.

The Ayush Ministry has also directed drug and product manufacturers to use only Ashwagandha roots and their extracts, and not the leaves.

State food safety commissioners and officials have been asked to maintain strict vigilance and ensure compliance with the provisions.