Trump threatens Iran strikes if no deal by Wednesday, rejects ceasefire extension

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would start bombing Iran if they do not agree to a deal with the US before the end of the two-week ceasefire on Wednesday.

“Well, I don’t want to do that,” Trump told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” when asked if he would extend the ceasefire with Iran to allow time for the peace talks to reach a deal to end the war.

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“They have to negotiate. And, you know, the one thing I’ll say is this: Iran can get themselves on a very good footing. If they make a deal, they can make themselves into a strong nation again, a wonderful nation again,” he added. Trump said that if the cease-fire ends on Wednesday without an agreement, he is prepared to resume attacking Iran.

“I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with,” he said.

The President said he thinks the US is “going to end up with a great deal” with Iran to end the weeks-long war.

“I think they have no choice,” Trump said when asked about his expectations from the second round of peace negotiations with Iran.

“We’ve taken out their navy, we’ve taken out their air force, we’ve taken out their leaders,” the president said.

“We’ve taken out their leaders, frankly, which does complicate things in one way, but these leaders are much more rational,” Trump said. “It is regime change, no matter what you want to call it, which is not something I said I was going to do, but I’ve done it indirectly.” While the first round of US-Iran talks, held on 11 and 12 April, ended without an agreement, uncertainty surrounds the second round.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.