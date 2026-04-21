Deepika Padukone back on set with Punit Malhotra after second pregnancy announcement

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra on Tuesday shared a picture with Deepika Padukone, offering a glimpse of the actress back on set days after she announced her second pregnancy.

This marks Deepika’s first appearance following her pregnancy announcement.

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The shoot was reportedly for a maternity brand campaign that Deepika has taken on following her pregnancy announcement.

“This shoot? 10/10. No notes! Thank you @deepikapadukone for being so warm, gracious and wonderful… truly grateful! I owe you one,” Punit wrote in the caption.

Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, on Sunday announced their second pregnancy on social media.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared a picture of their daughter Dua sitting on her lap and holding a pregnancy test kit in her hand along with her parents.

Deepika and Ranveer started dating each other on the sets of the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at Lake Como in Italy. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dua in 2024.

After embracing motherhood, Padukone reportedly requested 7-8 hour work shifts, leading to debates in the industry and media about her professional commitment.

Deepika’s demand for an eight-hour work shift as a new mother reportedly led to her exit from Spirit. She was also dropped from Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel because the filmmakers were unable to find a ‘partnership’ with her despite working together for a long time during the making of the first film.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again and is set to appear next in Siddharth Anand’s King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She is also part of director Atlee’s upcoming project opposite Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22XA6.