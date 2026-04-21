Violent clashes in Dantan: BJP candidate’s hand broken, bikes vandalised

Dantan in Paschim Medinipur saw a bloodbath on Tuesday when the constituency became a flashpoint of violent clashes as BJP was conducting a last-minute campaign rally, two days before the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

BJP alleged that its candidate from Dantan, Ajit Kumar Jana, a businessman-turned-politician, was attacked by Trinamool supporters during a bike rally. Jana allegedly sustained serious injuries, including a fractured hand.

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Several BJP workers and supporters were also injured in the incident.

Sources said the rally began from Haripur and was passing through the Antala area on its way from Sabra to Mohanpur when it was ambushed by a group armed with sticks and sharp weapons.

BJP leaders claimed the attackers were affiliated with the TMC. The candidate’s vehicle and multiple motorcycles were vandalised.

TMC denied the allegations, countering that it was a politically motivated attempt by the BJP to create unrest in the region. The party also claimed that some of its own workers were injured in retaliatory violence.

Dantan is no stranger to volatile and violent elections.

In 2021, TMC MLA Bikram Chandra Pradhan won by a margin of 623 votes. This made Dantan one of the closest-margin constituencies in the region.

The incident came on a charged final day of campaigning ahead of polling in 152 constituencies on April 23, involving 1,478 candidates. Top leaders intensified their outreach across the state, with Union home minister Amit Shah addressing rallies in North Bengal and Medinipur, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held meetings in North 24 Parganas and Kolkata.

Following the Dantan clashes, a heavy police deployment was made in the area to restore order, according to local reports. Authorities said the situation was under control, though no immediate action from the Election Commission had been announced.