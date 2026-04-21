Harvey Weinstein to appear in Manhattan court for third New York trial over Jessica Mann rape allegation

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to appear in a Manhattan court on Tuesday for opening statements in his third New York trial, where jurors will once again weigh allegations that he raped actress Jessica Mann in a hotel room in 2013.

The case opened with jury selection last week in a Manhattan state court and is expected to span roughly a month.

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In the current trial ⁠before Justice Curtis Farber, jurors will weigh only one charge based on one accuser, rather than the array of allegations that were levelled against Weinstein in his previous trials in New York and Los Angeles.

In his 2020 New York trial, Weinstein was found guilty of raping Jessica Mann and assaulting production assistant Miriam Haley, but the state’s highest court later overturned both the conviction and his 23-year prison term.

Mann testified that she had a consensual, on-and-off relationship with the then-married Weinstein, but said he raped her during a weekend getaway in a Manhattan hotel. She told jurors she protested, saying, “I don’t want to do this,” but he persisted until she “just gave up.”

In June 2025, a Manhattan jury convicted Weinstein of sexually abusing Haley while acquitting him of assaulting former model Kaja Sokola. The jury deadlocked on the third-degree rape charge accusing Weinstein of assaulting Mann, leading Farber to declare a mistrial on that count.

Weinstein was also convicted of rape in California in 2022 and is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence, which he is appealing.

Prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office have said he used his power and influence to trap and abuse women.

Weinstein’s defence has maintained that the allegations stem from resentment over consensual relationships that did not lead to Hollywood success. His lawyers add that his health has deteriorated sharply as he awaits trial at Rikers Island.

Weinstein may be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison if he is convicted of abusing Haley.