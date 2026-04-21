Joe Jonas makes relationship with Tatiana Gabriela Instagram official; see pictures

Singer-actor Joe Jonas has gone official with his relationship with model Tatiana Gabriela, nearly two years after his divorce from actress Sophie Turner.

Taking to Instagram, The Jonas Brothers member shared a series of pictures from his Puerto Rico trip — one of which featured Gabriela.

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In the photo, Gabriela is seen posing with Jonas inside a photo booth. Other pictures show the singer unwinding at a beach, relishing local food and sunsets on the island.

“If you're seeing this, it means my Puerto Rico YouTube video is up now,” he captioned the post.

In his YouTube vlog of the trip, Jonas offered a glimpse into moments he shared with Gabriela on their trip. One of the moments shows Gabriela helping Jonas learn Spanish as they take a tour around local places and scenic spots.

“She's helping with my Spanish,” Jonas said, adding, “Then we went to a waterfall, we jumped in, it was so nice.”

Rumours about the couple dating began in November 2025.

Jonas and Turner finalised their divorce in September 2024. The former couple, who met in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019, co-parent their two daughters.

They announced their separation in a joint Instagram post in September 2023. Though initially at odds over custody, Jonas and Turner voluntarily agreed to co-parent their daughters, according to divorce documents dated September 6, 2024.

Joe Jonas, 35, is one of the members of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers, alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick. Turner, on the other hand, is known for her roles in the X-Men film series and Game of Thrones.