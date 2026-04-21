Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to re-release worldwide in May

Hollywood star Tom Cruise-headlined Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick are set to re-release worldwide, including in India, on May 13 for a week to mark the franchise’s 40th anniversary, Cruise said on Tuesday.

“If you feel the need... Two films. One big screen. Back in theatres May 13, for one week only,” the 63-year-old actor-producer wrote on X.

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Earlier this month, Cruise announced that he will return as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in Top Gun 3, which is currently in production. The announcement was also made by Paramount Pictures at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Released in 2022, Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, grossed USD 718.7 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career.

The original Top Gun, directed by the late Tony Scott, hit theatres in 1986. It stars Cruise as naval aviator Mitchell, with Val Kilmer playing Maverick’s rival-turned-wingman, Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky — a role he reprised in the sequel.

Maverick follows Mitchell as he returns to the elite flight school to train a new generation of pilots for a high-stakes mission. The film won the Oscar for Best Sound at the 95th Academy Awards.

Top Gun, a major commercial success and the highest-grossing film of 1986 worldwide, also won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for the song Take My Breath Away, performed by American band Berlin.

Both films are currently available to stream on Prime Video.