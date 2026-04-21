Football fans in Kolkata on edge as FIFA World Cup broadcast remains undecided

Indian football fans may, for the first time since the era of Diego Maradona in 1986, be at risk of missing the FIFA World Cup on television.

With just over two months to go for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA, Mexico and Canada, the world’s most populated nation is missing from FIFA’s list of confirmed media territories.

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The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to start from June 11, 2026.

The primary hurdle is not a lack of football fans but the timezones.

Unlike the Qatar World Cup, which sat in a sweet spot for Indian viewers, the North American time zone is a broadcaster's nightmare. Of the 104 matches scheduled for the expanded 2026 edition, only 13 will kick off at prime time for Indian television.

Amid this crisis Kolkata football fans share their fears and hopes of watching the greatest sporting event on the planet.

Sagnik Guha, a die-hard Argentine fan, and has been a regular watcher for the last decade.

“It is painful to know we might not get an official broadcast for the world cup. But I really hope we do. This will be Lionel Messi’s last world cup, and I would not want to miss it for the world,” said Guha.

“My sleep schedule is either way a mess because of work, so I will manage anyway. The timings for this year are horrendous, but it’s the world cup!” added Guha.

Most football fans in India are habituated with late night matches, thanks to premier leagues in Europe, but waking up at 5.30am might not be possible for everyone.

Shambo Shyam Roy has recently got a job in the IT sector. His office timings are 9 am to 5 pm. He is worried he might miss Cristiano Ronaldo’s last tango with the World Cup.

“It will be difficult for me in the first place to watch the matches and attend office. If the broadcast is unsure as well, I just might miss this WC,” said Roy.

Simul Bhattacharya is a college student working as an intern for the Indian Football Association. While the World Cup is celebrated in the camps of Kolkata, no broadcaster means no cheers for the favourite nation.

“We have screenings for young kids every year, but if there’s no broadcasting the young players might miss the chance to see their international heroes in action,” said Bhattacharya.

“While the timings are a problem, I have started waking up early to sync my sleep schedule with the World cup,” added Bhattacharya.

Ayan Chakraborty, an engineer by profession, is a German football team fan. Chakraborty said, “I have to choose illegal sites to watch the WC if the broadcasting rights remain undecided.”

“And as for the sleep schedule, come on, it's the festival that happens every four years!” added Chakraborty.