Sonakshi Sinha to star in brother Kussh Sinha’s directorial debut ‘Nikita Roy’, first look out

Set to release in theatres on May 30, the suspense thriller film also stars Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.04.25, 05:40 PM
Nikita Roy

Poster of 'Nikita Roy' Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s brother, Kussh Sinha, is set to mark his directorial debut with crime thriller Nikita Roy, which stars the actress in the lead role.

On Saturday, Sonakshi unveiled the first-look poster of the film in an Instagram post, offering a glimpse of the cast, which also features Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar.

The film, which explores themes of mysticism, psychological tension, and human vulnerability, is set to release on May 30. Set against a haunting backdrop, it explores the grey zones of the human mind, a press release said.

“Without any suspense… woh picture mein dekh lena… here is the first look of my mysterious next #NikitaRoy! Releasing on May 30, 2025,” Sonakshi wrote alongside the poster.

Written by Pavan Kirpalani and Ankur Takrani, the film was reportedly shot across London and other parts of the UK.

The film is co-produced by Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi.

“This film is very close to our hearts. It dares to tread where most mainstream films don’t and explores a genre we truly believe audiences are ready for. With a powerful cast, a gripping narrative, and Kussh S Sinha’s unique vision, we can’t wait for the world to experience ‘Nikita Roy’ on the big screen," the producers said in a joint statement.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in ZEE5’s horror comedy Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. She also has the Book of Darkness in the pipeline.

