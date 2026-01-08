Sobhita Dhulipala to headline crime suspense drama ‘Cheekatilo’ on Prime Video

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala will headline Telugu-language crime suspense drama Cheekatilo, which is set to premiere globally on Prime Video on January 23, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

A Prime Original movie, Cheekatilo is directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by D. Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd. The film is written by Chandra Pemmaraju and Sharan Kopishetty.

Set in Hyderabad, the edge-of-the-seat crime suspense follows Sandhya (Sobhita), a true crime podcaster, whose investigation into her intern’s mysterious death draws her into a dark web of brutal crimes and long-buried secrets.

The film also stars Viswadev Rachakonda in a lead role, with Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani and Vadlamani Srinivas appearing in key roles.

“At Prime Video, we remain committed to expanding our South Originals slate with stories that are bold, rooted, and creatively distinct,” Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India, said in a statement.

“What sets Cheekatilo apart is its blend of cultural authenticity, with modern storytelling mediums like podcasts that play a key role in the narrative. We believe the movie’s universal themes of resilience and sisterhood will extend its appeal far beyond the Telugu-speaking diaspora and connect with audiences across India and globally,” he added.

Producer D. Suresh Babu described Cheekatilo as a layered and emotionally driven suspense drama. “What’s close to my heart is how it explores the courage to confront darkness and speak the truth, something we need more of in society today,” he said.

Cheekatilo will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.