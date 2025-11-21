MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Smriti Mandhana dances with teammates, flaunts engagement ring as wedding prep kicks off

The 29-year-old cricketer is set to tie the knot with music director-filmmaker Palash Muchhal

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.11.25, 11:26 AM
Smriti Mandhana with teammates

Smriti Mandhana with teammates Instagram

World Cup-winning Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana grooved to the 2006 track Samjho Ho Hi Gaya with teammates in a video shared by batter Jemimah Rodrigues on Thursday, hinting that preparations for Mandhana’s wedding with music director-filmmaker Palash Muchhal are already underway.

The video shows Mandhana flaunting her engagement ring as she dances with teammates Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil to the Lage Raho Munna Bhai song.

As per media reports, Mandhana and Muchhal will tie the knot on 23 November.

The festivities will take place in Sangli, where the cricketer grew up.

The couple’s relationship had long been speculated by the media. They had often been seen together in pictures shared on social media. However, they had never confirmed their relationship publicly until October, when Muchhal opened up about their bond at an event.

“She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that’s all I want to say,” he told reporters.

Mandhana, 29, and Muchhal, 30, have reportedly been in a relationship since 2019.

Soon after the Indian women’s cricket team beat South Africa by 52 runs to win their first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in Navi Mumbai on 2 November, Muchhal shared posts congratulating Mandhana on the historic win.

“Sabse aage hai hum Hindustani,” wrote Muchhal alongside a photo of Mandhana with the trophy.

Muchhal went to watch the Women’s World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium with his sister, singer-lyricist Palak Muchhal.

Mandhana is the vice-captain and opening batsman of Indian women's cricket team.

Muchhal is known for songs like Tu Jo Kahe, Party Toh Banti Hai, and Tera Hero Idhar Hai.

