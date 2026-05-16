Singer-rapper Drake mentions BTS in his song ‘Make Them Cry’, band members V, J-Hope react

Canadian singer-rapper Drake’s new track Make Them Cry is a nod to K-pop band BTS and their unwavering global success. But was that really all there was to it?

The mention of BTS in the song appeared to acknowledge the K-pop group’s global dominance and unmatched fandom power — something even Western mainstream artists increasingly reference in lyrics today.

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Even band members J-Hope and V also posted a video grooving to the lyrics of Make Them Cry. However, the singers froze and looked at each other in shock at the line, “I’m feeling like BTS ’cause it took the whole career for me to be so discovered.”

While some fans say that it was a comical jibe, and the Korean idols were promoting Drake’s latest release, online discussions quickly turned the spotlight on why Drake chose BTS specifically, with many interpreting it as commentary on longevity, influence and the changing dynamics of global pop stardom.

However, several fans felt the comparison was awkward and unnecessary, particularly amid the rapper’s recent controversies and the lingering scrutiny surrounding his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Others, however, came to Drake’s defence, arguing that the lyric appeared to acknowledge BTS’s extraordinary rise to global fame after years of relentless hard work.

Supporters noted that the group spent nearly a decade steadily building an international fanbase before emerging as one of the world’s biggest music acts. Fans also recalled that Drake and BTS have shared cordial interactions in the past, including their meeting at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Whether it was admiration, strategic name-dropping or subtle industry commentary, one thing became clear: BTS’s influence has become too massive for even the biggest global artists to ignore.

On the work front, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently busy with their ongoing comeback concert Arirang World Tour.