Thailand rail crash: Cargo train collision with bus sparks fire, 8 killed, 25 injured

1 8 Emergency services work at a site where a train collided with a bus, several cars and motorcycles on Asok-Din Daeng Road, causing several casualties, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 16, 2026. (Reuters)

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At least eight people were killed and 25 others injured after a train collision triggered a fire that engulfed a public bus in Bangkok on Saturday, rescue officials and police said.

2 8 Emergency services work at a site where a train collided with a bus, several cars and motorcycles on Asok-Din Daeng Road, causing several casualties, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 16, 2026. (Reuters)

Thai news reported that the crash happened in late afternoon near an airport rail link station in the central area.

3 8 Emergency services work at a site where a train collided with a bus, several cars and motorcycles on Asok-Din Daeng Road, causing several casualties, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 16, 2026. (Reuters)

The city's emergency services Erawan Medical Centre said at least eight were killed and more than 20 people were injured.

4 8 Emergency services work at a site where a train collided with a bus and several cars on Asok-Din Daeng Road, causing several casualties, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 16, 2026. (Reuters)

Videos of the moment of the crash shared on social media showed a line of vehicles had stopped at a railway crossing when a cargo train struck an orange bus at the front.

5 8 Emergency services work at a site where a train collided with a bus and several cars on Asok-Din Daeng Road, causing several casualties, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 16, 2026. (Reuters)

The impact also dragged several nearby vehicles along the tracks before the bus was engulfed in flames. Several motorcycles and their riders were also seen being thrown onto the road after the collision.

6 8 Emergency services work at a site where a train collided with a bus and several cars on Asok-Din Daeng Road, causing several casualties, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 16, 2026. (Reuters)

Firefighters and rescue crews were dispatched as flames engulfed the bus and nearby vehicles, they said, adding the crash involved a train, the bus, cars and motorcycles.

7 8 Emergency services work at a site where a train collided with a bus and several cars on Asok-Din Daeng Road, causing several casualties, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 16, 2026. (Reuters)

Rescue teams worked to pull injured victims from the wreckage as fire crews battled the blaze with water hoses in a race to contain the fire, officials said.

8 8 Emergency services members stand near a bus that collided with a train and several cars on Asok-Din Daeng Road, causing several casualties, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 16, 2026. (Reuters)

The fire has now been brought under control, with crews cooling the area, venting gas and continuing to search for victims, they said. The cause of the accident is under investigation.