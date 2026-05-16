'Killing Eve' actress Jodie Comer to star in HBO's upcoming series 'The Chain'

Actor Jodie Comer, known for her role in "Killing Eve", is set to feature in HBO's limited series "The Chain".

The series is adapted from "The Chain", a novel by Adrian McKinty, and will comprise eight episodes, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety. "The Chain" was published in 2019 and emerged as an international bestseller.

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The actor, whose latest work is "28 Years Later", will essay the role of Comer Rachel, who is described as “a suburban mom who must consider the unthinkable when her daughter is kidnapped".

Lindelof will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series, which was announced in January. The pilot story is by Lindelof, Carly Wray, and Breannah Gibson, with Lindelof and Wray writing the pilot script.

It is produced by HBO and Media Res.

Comer featured in several series, including "My Mad Fat Diary" and "Doctor Foster", prior to her breakthrough role with "Killing Eve" in 2018, for which she went on to win a BAFTA TV Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Her latest film, "28 Years Later", released in 2025 and revolved around a group of survivors of the rage virus living on a small island. She essayed the role of Isla in the film.

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