MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 16 May 2026

'Killing Eve' actress Jodie Comer to star in HBO's upcoming series 'The Chain'

Adapted from Adrian McKinty’s novel 'The Chain', the series will consist of eight episodes

PTI Published 16.05.26, 05:09 PM
Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer File picture

Actor Jodie Comer, known for her role in "Killing Eve", is set to feature in HBO's limited series "The Chain".

The series is adapted from "The Chain", a novel by Adrian McKinty, and will comprise eight episodes, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety. "The Chain" was published in 2019 and emerged as an international bestseller.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, whose latest work is "28 Years Later", will essay the role of Comer Rachel, who is described as “a suburban mom who must consider the unthinkable when her daughter is kidnapped".

Lindelof will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series, which was announced in January. The pilot story is by Lindelof, Carly Wray, and Breannah Gibson, with Lindelof and Wray writing the pilot script.

It is produced by HBO and Media Res.

Comer featured in several series, including "My Mad Fat Diary" and "Doctor Foster", prior to her breakthrough role with "Killing Eve" in 2018, for which she went on to win a BAFTA TV Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Her latest film, "28 Years Later", released in 2025 and revolved around a group of survivors of the rage virus living on a small island. She essayed the role of Isla in the film.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

28 Years Later HBO Series HBO Shows
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pained… section of media misquoted me’: CJI Surya Kant clarifies ‘cockroach’ remark

‘Pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case,’ Chief Justice of India says in statement after uproar
SFI members being detained during a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over an alleged question paper leak in the NEET-UG, at Cotton University, in Guwahati, Assam, Saturday, May 16, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

The PM takes pride in his 'Pariksha pe Charcha'. The need of the hour is 'Pariksha ki Samiksha'

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT