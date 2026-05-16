Khushi Kapoor lost out on ‘Peddi’ role to sister Janhvi Kapoor, says director

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana has revealed that Khushi Kapoor was originally approached for a role in Peddi before the makers ultimately cast her sister Janhvi Kapoor instead.

Speaking during the promotions of the upcoming Peddi, the director said he initially narrated the story to Khushi Kapoor for the character of Achiyyamma. However, after meeting her in person, he felt she appeared “too young” for the part.

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Buchi admitted that the situation felt awkward because he later had to narrate the same script to Janhvi Kapoor at their home. He also shared that he explained the reason behind the casting change to the sisters, adding that he always imagined Janhvi while developing the character.

“I initially narrated the film to Khushi Kapoor. But once I saw her in person, I realised that she’s too young for this character. Now, imagine when I have to reject Khushi and give narration to Janhvi in the same home. I felt bad and asked Janhvi if Khushi didn’t take offence,” said the filmmaker in a recent interview.

The film stars Ram Charan in the lead role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor as Achiyyamma. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama reportedly explores cricket and traditional wrestling against the backdrop of rural Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s.

Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles. The trailer of the film is scheduled to release on May 18 ahead of its theatrical debut on June 4.