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regular-article-logo Saturday, 16 May 2026

Indian Army chief: Pakistan has to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not

General Upendra Dwivedi delivered the stern military message to Islamabad at an interactive session hosted by 'Uniform Unveiled' at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi

PTI Published 16.05.26, 12:19 PM
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi addresses an event

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi addresses the 'Sena Samvad' event, at Manekshaw Centre, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 16, 2026. PTI

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said that if Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to "decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not".

General Dwivedi delivered the stern military message to Islamabad at an interactive session hosted by 'Uniform Unveiled' at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi when he was asked about how the Indian Army will respond if circumstances that led to Operation Sindoor last year recur.

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"If you have heard me earlier, what I have said... that Pakistan, if it continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not," he answered.

His remarks at the event titled Sena Samwad came days after the country and the Indian military marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

General Dwivedi's remarks, though brief, carried a blunt message to Pakistan, and reiterated India's stand against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 last year in retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, with Indian forces conducting precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan later also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly 88 hours, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

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India-Pakistan Relations Upendra Dwivedi
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