Makers call ‘Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ an original film, dismiss similarity claims

Makers of Varun Dhawan’s upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai issued a notice on Saturday clarifying that the premise of the film is an original narrative, amid the reports of being a remake.

“It has come to our attention that there are discussions in the trade and amongst the public regarding our film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Tips, Ramesh Taurani Ji, David Dhawan Ji, along with the cast and crew, would like to clarify that the Film is an original story and screenplay and bears no resemblance to any other film,” the maker wrote on Instagram.

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The notice further reads, “We have poured our hearts into making this Film and sincerely look forward to welcoming audiences to cinemas on 5th June for a fun-filled family experience.”

Recently, a legal dispute has erupted between Vashu Bhagnani (Pooja Entertainment) and Tips Music over the film Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai and the iconic 90s song Chunri Chunri (from the film Biwi No. 1).

Vashu Bhagnani has objected to the unauthorised use of the song, while Tips Music claims they have the legitimate rights to the catalogue.

“While formal copies of the order are awaited, Tips clarifies that it is the lawful owner of the music rights in question, supported by valid and binding agreements between the parties. Tips has openly and legitimately exploited these rights for nearly three decades in full compliance with applicable laws,” Tips wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Billed as a “double trouble love story”, the film, also starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, is set to hit theatres on May 22.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday and Mouni Roy.

Varun and David are collaborating after five years following their 2020 film Coolie No. 1.

Varun was last seen in Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the movie hit theatres on January 22.

While Pooja Hegde was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, Mrunal Thakur recently starred in Dacoit: A Love Story, which hit theatres on April 10.