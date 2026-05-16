‘Comedy is bread and butter for Indian audiences’, says Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana in a recent interview revealed that he considers comedy the “bread and butter” of Indian cinema.

Khurrana currently stars in the comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which hit theatres on May 15. It is a follow-up to 2019’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of Sanjeev Kumar-Vidya Sinha's 1978 movie.

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“I think comedy is the bread and butter or the staple genre for Indian audiences. It can never be out of fashion. Every season, there has to be one comedy film. Every year, there has to be one defining comedy film,” Khurrana told PTI.

Khurrana is known for comedy films such as Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Opening up about the Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and the challenges of making comedy in the digital era, Khurrana said. “We’re very fortunate to be a part of this beautiful story. I’m saying beautiful because comedy is the toughest genre. We’re glad that we’re part of this.”

“I still think that OTT is mostly flooded with thrillers and stories with dark undertones. And, stand-up is also not a family viewing content. This (comedy movie) is still a bright sunshine. I think it outshines or maybe breaks the clutter over there that it's a community viewing film,” Khurrana further said.

Hoping that Pati Patni Aur Woh Do performs well in theatres, Khurrana added, “It is a classic comedy. And we’ve been watching these kinds of comedies since time immemorial. And this is one of those.Because it has all the masala of a comedy film for family entertainers.”

Having built a reputation for films that strike a chord with audiences across age groups, Khurrana further noted, “I certainly believe that films are mass media and to include that, you need to include families. If you're reaching out to the Gen Alpha or Gen Beta and if they can find the films engaging, I think you’ve reached a core audience because that's the future of a country.”

“Also, at the same time, I'm a family man. So, I want my kids to watch my films also at the same time,” Khurrana added.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the first part starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh as the female leads.

Backed by T-Series and BR Studios, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with Juno Chopra on board as creative producer.