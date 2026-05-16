IMD: Southwest monsoon enters parts of Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Andaman, Nicobar

The southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, the entire Nicobar Islands and parts of the Andaman Islands, including Sri Vijaya Puram, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

It also stated that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into some more parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal during the next three-four days.

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The remaining parts of the Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea, along with some parts of eastcentral Bay of Bengal, may also witness the onset of the monsoon during this period.

"All the criteria are satisfied for the advance of southwest monsoon over the region," the IMD said.

The department on Friday said that the southwest monsoon is expected to set in early over Kerala on May 26.

Kerala usually sees the onset of the monsoon on June 1, which marks the beginning of the southwest monsoon season (June to September).

On average, the southwest monsoon takes about 10 days to enter South Bengal from Kerala, said Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Kolkata head, H.R. Biswas.

Earlier, the IMD stated that India might witness below-normal rainfall this year during the monsoon season.

This could be due to the emergence of El Nino conditions during the season, which cause less rainfall in the country.