‘Fun entertainer’: Suriya’s Tamil action drama ‘Karuppu’ wins over fans

Tamil action drama Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has opened to positive reviews, with many fans calling it a “fun entertainer.”

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu finally hit theatres on Friday after its release was delayed by a day due to financial and distribution-related hurdles.

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“What a comeback for Surya. #Karuppu is a fun entertainer with good mass scenes elevated by Sai's bgm. Surya & @RJ_Balaji are too good looking throughout the movie,” an X user tweeted.

An X user said Karuppu puts viewers in a “trance-like” state, saying it makes audiences feel the film rather than just watch it, with several “electrifying” moments that drew strong theatre reactions.

Karuppu marks RJ Balaji’s first solo directorial venture, after previously co-directing his earlier projects.

The supporting cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Natty Natraj as a judge, along with Mansoor Ali Khan, George Maryan, Swasika, Sshivadha and Supreeth Reddy, among others.

Sharing a still of Suriya from the film on X, another user wrote, “#Karuppu -A peak loaded sambavam. Suriya’s Climax Performance is Rudrathandavam. Sai’s Music is Highlight. @RJ_Balaji. Top Notch Visuals. Peak Interval and Climax. Good Casting, No Lags are Here and There. Overall A Pakka Theatre Padam. Don't Miss it.”

An X user gave a mixed review of Karuppu, calling it an average film overall while praising Suriya’s performance and screen presence. The user felt the music and background score were average, adding that the film may appeal mainly to fans.

“Very very happy for your comeback @Suriya_offl na. Congratulations for the #Karuppu blockbuster. The real OG of Tamil heros in Telugu is back again,” said another X user.

Music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, whose background score in the trailer has drawn attention. Karuppu is produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures.