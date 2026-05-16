TRS chief Kavitha to PM Modi: Remove Bandi Sanjay Kumar for fair probe in Pocso case on his son

Telangana Rakshana Sena chief K. Kavitha has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the removal of Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar from the Union Council of Ministers to ensure a free and fair investigation into case Kumar’s son, Bandi Bageerath, has been accused in.

“Given the gravity of the POCSO case involving a minor, the paramount objective of the state must be to ensure that the ongoing investigation and subsequent judicial proceedings are conducted with absolute independence, transparency, and fairness,” the letter, published on social media by the news agency ANI, stated.

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“While the legal process will independently determine his son’s guilt or innocence, his continued occupation of this specific office creates an unavoidable conflict of interest,” it added.

Kavitha stressed the importance of maintaining public faith in the neutrality of the justice system, saying it requires that “no shadow of political influence hangs over the case.”

The Cyberabad police have issued a look-out circular against Bageerath to prevent him from fleeing the country. A police official told PTI on Saturday that searches are being conducted to nab him.

Earlier, the TRS chief had also urged the state police to issue a lookout circular against Bhageerath. She justified the demand by alleging that the “BJP is in the habit of making those facing allegations leave the country.”

Bageerath faced a setback on Friday when the Telangana High Court did not grant him any interim protection from arrest. Dealing with an interim anticipatory bail petition, the court said it was not inclined to grant any interim order at this stage.

The counsel for Bageerath had requested interim protection from arrest until the orders on the petition were issued.

The case against Bhageerath was registered following a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged a pattern of grooming and sexual assault during a New Year’s Eve party in December 2025.

Bhageerath has denied the allegations and filed a counter-complaint, claiming he was the victim of a ₹5 crore “honeytrap” and extortion plot.

The Telangana High Court on Friday refused to grant him interim protection from arrest as the police investigation continues.