Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Param Sundari’ sees dip in daily collections on first Monday

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari witnessed a dip in its daily collections on its first Monday in theatres, according to trade reports.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the romantic comedy earned Rs 3.25 crore nett in India on Monday, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The film opened to Rs 7.25 crore nett at the domestic box office. It earned Rs 19.50 crore nett in India over its opening weekend.

At the time the report was filed on Tuesday, the film had earned Rs 32.33 crore nett at the domestic box office since its August 29 release.

Also starring Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma, Param Sundari follows Janhvi’s Kerala girl Sundari, who falls in love with Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev. But, cultural differences soon test their bond.

The film is presented by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

On Tuesday, the makers announced that tickets to the film are available at Rs 99 across select multiplexes.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth-starrer gangster actioner Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-led spy thriller War 2 showed no signs of growth at the domestic box office. While Coolie’s total earning stood at Rs 280.81 crore nett in India, that of War 2 stood at Rs 235.17 crore nett domestically, as per Sacnilk.

According to the industry tracking platform, War 2 had earned Rs 0.4 crore nett in India on Monday. Coolie, on the other hand, collected Rs 0.61 crore nett domestically.

Released on August 14, Coolie stars Rajinikanth as a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

War 2, released on the same day as Coolie, is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel. The YRF-backed actioner also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.