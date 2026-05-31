Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy bring Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple to rural Bengal

Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy have built a reputation for telling stories that connect deeply with Bengali audiences, often blending entertainment with social messages. With Phool Pishi O Edward, the director duo steps into the world of murder mysteries, but this is far more than a conventional whodunnit.

Set inside a sprawling zamindari palace in rural Bengal, the film mixes suspense, dark humour and commentary on patriarchy, to deliver a product that is engaging but uneven.

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The story begins on the wedding day of zamindar Manindra Chandra Nandy (Arjun Chakraborty). Phool Pishi (Sohini Sengupta) arrives at the palace to attend the festivities, and almost immediately, strange occurrences begin. Before long, Manindra dies under mysterious circumstances, turning the lavish wedding into the centre of a murder investigation.

The list of suspects is long. There’s Aditi (Raima Sen), Manindra’s recently-estranged wife, who refused to donate her kidney to her terminally-ill husband. Manindra was set to tie the knot with Aditi’s sister Binita (Shyamoupti Mudly), who had agreed to donate her kidney.

There’s also Manindra’s brother Jogendra (Shahebb Chattopadhyay), who has his eyes on the zamindari estate, and Manindra’s son Somoy (Soumya Mukherjee), who harbours resentment for his father as he holds his sire responsible for the death of his mother, Manindra’s first wife Rajlakshmi (Konineeca Banerjee).

Manindra also has an illegitimate offspring Raja (Rishav Basu) from a courtesan Putli Bai (Ananya Chatterjee).

Rounding off the list of suspects is Manindra’s mother Hasi Debi (Anamika Saha).

In essence, Phool Pishi O Edward is about power, specifically the way men in patriarchal households control and silence women. Manindra is not simply an unlikeable man; he represents an entire system built on fear, entitlement, and exploitation. Women around him are expected to obey, preserve family honour, and sacrifice their own desires and dignity without question. The film repeatedly returns to this idea, showing how generations of women become trapped inside structures they did not create.

What makes the film work so well is its ensemble cast. Arjun Chakraborty is outstanding as the oppressive zamindar. He brings arrogance, vulgarity, insecurity, and moral decay into the character with ease, making you hate Manindra.

Sohini Sengupta is easily one of the film’s biggest strengths. Calm, observant, and witty, her Phool Pishi slowly becomes the emotional centre of the story. She moves through the chaos of the household, quietly piecing together truths everyone else wants hidden. Sohini’s comic timing and dialogue delivery add warmth to the film.

Then comes Rajatava Dutta, who steals several scenes as the eccentric investigating officer Balmiki Ghorai. His exaggerated mannerisms and slapstick humour gives the film some hilarious scenes.

Raima Sen delivers a graceful yet emotional performance. Debutante Shyamoupti Mudly leaves a strong impression. Shahebb Chattopadhyay, Ananya Chatterjee, Koneenica Banerjee, Anamika Saha, Soumya Mukherjee, and Rishav Basu all play their parts as required by the script.

While the atmosphere and performances remain consistently engaging, the screenplay occasionally loses focus. The pacing in the first half is slow for a thriller. Some subplots are introduced but not fully explored. As a murder mystery, the film sometimes lacks the sharp suspense needed to keep the tension constantly rising.

But reducing Phool Pishi O Edward to just a thriller would miss the larger picture. The film is less interested in shocking audiences with twists and more invested in exploring the emotional damage caused by patriarchy and repression. Beneath the mystery lies a story about women pushed to their limits and controlled until they finally begin reclaiming power.