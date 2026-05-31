Rajouri anti-militancy operation enters second week, no breakthrough yet for security forces

The anti-militancy operation in Rajouri has stretched into the second week without a breakthrough for security forces, amid reports of another crackdown in adjoining Poonch, where a separate group of militants had been spotted.

The prolonged operation involving hundreds of soldiers in Rajouri, where militants are believed to be moving from one pocket of dense forests to another for days, once again underscores the challenges security forces face in hostile terrain.

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Police sources said the forces were proceeding cautiously to avoid casualties, wear down the militants and ensure that they do not escape the cordon.

Army’s White Knight Corps, assisted by the police and the CRPF, had launched Operation Sheruwali in the dense forest stretches of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district around noon on May 23.

The army has since offered no formal updates about the operation on its social media accounts. On May 27, however, Northern Command's X handle posted that Lt General Pratik Sharma, who heads the command, visited the general area of Gambhir Mughlan for an operational review and situational assessment of Operation Sheruwali.

Lt General Sinha had commended the relentless resolve, high morale and steadfast commitment of the troops “while operating in a demanding environment”.

Local sources said the area had been rocked by numerous explosions and gunfire for over a week, with forces launching precision strikes after inputs about the presence of militants in natural caves or other pockets. "Even today, several explosions were heard. Thick smoke rose from an area," a local said.

The forces have deployed hundreds of soldiers who have encircled a large area to prevent militants from escaping. Security agencies are using helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs to track the movement of militants, but thick vegetation and a dangerous terrain have so far gone to the advantage of the militants.

Police sources said another operation is underway in Surankote, Poonch. The operation was launched after forces spotted some militants in the area.

On Friday, Lt General Sinha visited the units deployed along the Line of Control in the Kupwara sector to assess what the army called “robustness of anti-infiltration grid and review operational preparedness”.