Shivakumar elected CLP leader, stakes claim to form Karnataka government

Karnataka's Congress MLAs formally elected D.K. Shivakumar as their legislature party leader on Saturday, paving the way for the formation of a new government replacing that of outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Shivakumar, currently the deputy chief minister, later met governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan and formally staked claim to form the government.

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State Congress working president G.C. Chandrashekhar told reporters in Bengaluru that the swearing-in would be held "at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan" on June 3.

Initially, the swearing-in was scheduled at the Vidhan Soudha. But Shivakumar's personal astrologer, Bellur Dwarakanath, apparently advised him to have the ceremony at Lok Bhavan at 5.15pm on June 3.

Siddaramaiah, who has had to step down after three years in office in his second stint as chief minister, has got the consolation post of chairman of the 10-member core committee that will take decisions on policy issues.

Shivakumar had over the past few months publicly protested Siddaramaiah’s continuation as chief minister, claiming the party leadership had agreed to a change at the top after the government completed two-and-a-half years.

After much dilly-dallying, the party central leadership yielded to the pressure exerted by Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah resigned on Thursday.

At Saturday’s meeting, the party attempted to present a picture of unity by getting Siddaramaiah to move a one-line resolution proposing Shivakumar as the legislature party leader.

G. Parameshwara seconded the proposal, and the MLAs unanimously backed Shivakumar. The meeting was overseen by Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and the party’s Karnataka minder, Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Venugopal then formally announced Shivakumar's election as the new legislature party leader. About 10 MLAs, including former ministers Parameshwara (home) and K.J. George (energy), will be sworn in with Shivakumar, sources said. Siddaramaiah's son Yatheendra, too, is expected to get a plum portfolio.

A party source said that the Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was keen on ensuring an adequate representation in the ministry for Dalits, minorities and the OBCs.

"The Congress high command decided to go for leadership change in Karnataka owing to pressure from various quarters. The party has to move forth appeasing all the stakeholders (before) the Assembly elections, due in 2028," a Congress source said.

The party is particularly keen not to antagonise the Dalits, who are already hurt at Siddaramaiah’s forced exit.