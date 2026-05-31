Pet debate rekindles after Jadavpur University student bitten by dog on campus

A student was bitten by a dog on the Jadavpur University campus on Friday, days after the varsity decided to set up a shelter following repeated complaints of dog bites.

The incident took place near the PG Science crossing.

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“Dog bites are a serious problem,” said Diganta Saha, chairman of JU’s animal welfare committee, on Saturday.

“The student was bitten by a dog living on the campus. Dog bites are a concern, and we cannot remain indifferent to the issue. The animal welfare committee has submitted a set of recommendations to the university. They are awaiting approval,” he said.

Early in May, a dog from outside the campus had allegedly bitten people at JU.

JU’s vice-chancellor said the campus was “split between dog lovers and dog haters”.

“We are taking steps so that all the concerns can be addressed. We are against animal cruelty. But cases of dog bites also cannot be allowed. The university believes in a balanced approach,” VC Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said on Saturday.

Also Read Dog shelter plan triggers row at Jadavpur University, panel members oppose decision

He said steps had been taken to vaccinate and sterilise the dogs on the campus with the help of NGOs.

“Facilities like the dog shelters will be developed. We also plan to develop dedicated dog-feeding zones on the campus. Collars will be used to distinguish campus dogs from the ones coming from outside,” he said.

On May 18, the animal welfare committee barred feeding dogs and cats anywhere on the campus except designated spaces. JU has also barred sheltering pets/animals in staff quarters.

Following protests by a section of students and teachers against the curbs, the committee proposed setting up shelters to confine and feed stray dogs on the campus.