Armed forces ready for next phase of Sindoor if need arises: Army chief Upendra Dwivedi

Army chief Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said Operation Sindoor remained active despite the current pause in hostilities and India’s armed forces were on high alert and strengthening joint capabilities to meet the challenges of modern multi-domain warfare.

“As far as Operation Sindoor is concerned, it is still continuing. There is a temporary cessation of hostilities. The Indian Army and all three services are preparing for Operation Sindoor 2.0 if the need arises,” he said on the sidelines of the passing-out parade of the 150th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune.

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Reflecting on the changing nature of warfare, General Dwivedi said future conflicts would increasingly extend beyond traditional land, air and maritime domains into space, cyber and cognitive warfare. He said modern battlefields had become increasingly transparent because of technological advancements, demanding greater caution in military planning and deployment.

“What we have seen over a period of time is 24/7. The battlefield is so transparent that every movement is known to the other side. Therefore, we have to be very cautious in terms of our deployment, in terms of our employment, and the protection which is required to protect our troops as well as the civilians in the border areas,” he said.

Referring to the lessons from Operation Sindoor, he said the operation showcased India’s ability to deliver a measured and effective military response.

“This operation underlined the importance of integrated planning, real-time intelligence, precision targeting, strong air defence, secure communications

and synergy across domains,” he said.

India’s long-delayed military theatreisation plan, the army chief said, was progressing on the “right track” and could begin taking shape on the ground within two to three years. “All discussions have taken place within the chiefs of staff committee and the complete report has been submitted to the defence minister. It is presently undergoing review by various stakeholders,” he said.

The proposed military reform — strategic restructuring of the armed forces into integrated theatre commands — seeks to ensure tri-service synergy and prepare the military for future security challenges and future wars. It has, however, faced hurdles, including inter-service rivalry, specifically concerns from the air force about asset allocation.

In 2019, the Narendra Modi government came out with the theaterisation plan to combine the army, navy and air force under unified command to enhance efficiency and joint operations.

Describing the occasion as deeply personal, General Dwivedi, who is set to retire next month, recalled graduating from the NDA more than four decades ago.

“Today, as I stand before you at the far end of a life in uniform, preparing to doff mine as you prepare to don yours, I can tell you with certainty: what you begin here endures forever,” he said.

New CDS

Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, a former Eastern Army Commander, on Saturday described his tenure as “very satisfying” as he wrapped up a three-year-and-eight-month stint at the top military post.

Lt Gen N.S. Raja Subramani (retd) will take charge as the next CDS on Sunday.