Civic crossroads: Speculation grows over KMC stability after Assembly election results

Since the Assembly election results, speculation has been rife about how long the Trinamool-run board of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation will last.

Many Calcuttans think the civic body has been rendered ineffective without the BJP government’s backing.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Nor’wester that lashed the city on Friday, and the civic mess that followed, laid bare the gaps between the state and the corporation.

Metro spoke to some of Calcutta’s civic faces to find out where they stood, physically and politically.

Firhad Hakim

Calcutta mayor councillor of Ward 82

Q: Are you still working as a councillor?

A: I am visiting my ward office every day, but the number of people coming to the office has gone down. Hardly five to seven people come now. Earlier, the number was much higher.

Q: Has it become more difficult to work?

A: No. As a councillor, we inform the engineers and officials about any work that is needed. They execute it.

Q: The party is at a low. How do you see the top leadership’s response?

A: I have nothing to say on this.

Q: Are you still with Trinamool?

A: Yes, yes. I am still a councillor and MLA, elected on a Trinamool ticket.

Debasish Kumar

Councillor of Ward 85, mayoral council member

Q: Are you still working as a councillor?

A: After Friday’s storm, I was out on the streets supervising the removal of trees that fell. I went to Motilal Nehru Road and Mahanirban Road. I am doing my duty as a councillor.

Q: Has it become more difficult to work?

A: I have not felt anything as yet.

Q: How do you see the top leadership’s response?

A: I would not like to discuss these issues here. If I have to say anything, I will say it in the party’s internal forums.

Q: Are you still with Trinamool?

A: Very much.

Arup Chakraborty

Councillor of Ward 98

Q: Are you still working as a councillor?

A: Anyone will find me in the ward office at Netaji Nagar every morning.

Q: Has it become difficult to work?

A: The absence of funds has emerged as the biggest obstacle. Funds meant for councillors to carry out local work have not been released. No borough meeting has been held since the elections. No monthly meeting of councillors has been held either. These are forums where we can raise our complaints if the funds are not released.

Q: How do you see the top leadership’s response?

A: I have no complaints against Mamata Banerjee or Abhishek Banerjee. I have complaints against the compounder-class, who threw a ring around them and never allowed party workers to reach the two leaders.

Q: Are you still with Trinamool?

A: I came to politics seeing Mamata Banerjee’s struggle. She is still my leader.

Jui Biswas

Councillor of Ward 81

Q: Are you still working as a councillor?

A: Yes, but the number of visitors coming to me is less than before. It could be because people think that power has shifted from us. If 40 people used to come when we were in power, five come now.

Q: Is it difficult to work now?

A: The speed at which problems I flagged were resolved earlier has slowed down. Engineers and officials are taking calls, but the execution is delayed. That may be intentional or maybe not.

Q: How do you see the top leadership’s response?

A: The introspection following the loss is missing. The meetings held so far were about passing instructions from the top. No one asked for our feedback. If you do not hear the ground reality, how will you make a course correction?

I had personally told Abhishek Banerjee several times that I had a few issues to discuss. He said he would discuss, but could not find time.

Q: Do you see yourself as part of Trinamool in the coming days?

A: I will decide on the future after my five-year tenure (as a councillor) ends in December.

Biswarup Dey

Councillor of Ward 48

Q: Are you still working as a councillor?

A: Yes. The ward office is open between 10 am and 5 pm, and I am there for a long time every day.

Q: Has it become difficult to work as a councillor?

A: Yes and no. Annapurna Bhandar forms were distributed from a location in my ward on Saturday, and I was there. I was informed by KMC officials about the form distribution. But a lot of work, like replacing old drainage lines in my ward, is stuck because funds are not being released.

Q: How do you see the top leadership’s response?

A: It is true that the questions you are asking should have come from the party. But none from the party called to ask. I never had any interaction with the top leadership. I am a mere councillor. The senior-most leader I spoke with was the mayor of Calcutta.

Q: Do you see yourself as part of Trinamool in the future?

A: Let us see which way the situation turns. I am not a man of hardcore politics. I do not know what I will do in the future.

A south Calcutta councillor who requested not to be named

Q: Are you still working as a councillor?

A: Very much.

Q: Has it become difficult to work?

A: I have not faced any resistance from the BJP or CPM. The absence of funds is the real problem.

Q: How do you see the top leadership’s response?

A: I want to ask those who are now expressing their discontent why they remained silent for so long. By not speaking earlier, they compromised for the sake of power. Do they think there is any credibility in what they say now?

Q: Are you still with Trinamool?

A: Yes. No one knows what the future is.

Some of those who could not be reached: Deputy mayor Atin Ghosh, councillor of Ward 11, and Ananya Banerjee, councillor of Ward 109.