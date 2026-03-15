Sharvari recalls attending Imtiaz Ali masterclass years before being cast in ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’

Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh recalled attending a masterclass by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, where she had wished to feature in one of his films years before she was approached for his upcoming directorial Main Wapas Aaunga.

The actress shared a post on her Instagram handle. It featured a picture of her alongside the filmmaker, followed by a note.

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“To say that I have been a huge fan of your cinema would be an understatement. Today as our teaser drops, I can’t help but go back to the day when I attended a masterclass three years ago that you were conducting for Mani sir,” she wrote.

“I remember I put up a story on Instagram that day manifesting to be a part of your films someday. Little did I know I would see a teaser that ends with ‘A film by Imtiaz Ali’ which stars me,” she added.

She also posted a series of pictures from the sets, and captioned the post, "from my heart".

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, the film explores the depth of human connection, the makers said in a statement.

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the story follows a young man (Raina) who falls in love with a woman (Sharvari) in the pre-Partition era — a story that unfolds across two timelines, with Shah essaying the older version of the character and Dosanjh playing his grandson.

The film is set to release on June 12 and is produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.

On the work front, Sharvari also has Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe actioner Alpha in the pipeline. Also starring Alia Bhatt, the film will hit theatres in July.