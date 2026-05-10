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regular-article-logo Sunday, 10 May 2026

Kamal Haasan to R Madhavan: Tamil celebrities congratulate Vijay after swearing-in as Tamil Nadu CM

Vijay’s party TVK swept the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, winning 208 seats

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.05.26, 02:14 PM
TVK Chief Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM

TVK Chief Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar

Several celebrities, including Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan, congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister at a ceremony held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office.

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Haasan, in a post on X, wrote, “May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations.”

“Heartfelt congratulations to the Indian National Congress, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and the Indian Union Muslim League, which have extended their support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government by respecting the verdict of the people,” he added.

Madhavan shared a picture of Vijay on Instagram and wrote, “All the very very best my Dear Brother. May your tenure as the Chief Minister be the most rewarding and impactful r for our State. May you have the strength you need to do all the good you need to do. So proud of you brother.”

“God bless you and sooooo Proud of you,” he added in the caption.

Actor Sathyaraj also congratulated Vijay in a post on X. “Congratulations once again to our Honourable Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay Anna on winning the final battle. His historic victory is a true lesson in how a person must remain resilient during times of adversity and stay committed to one’s principles despite all the obstacles that come his way,” he wrote.

“This is not just political success, but the people’s mandate for a new path and new hope for Tamil Nadu. @TVKVijayHQ,” he added.

Actor Prakash Raj, in a post on X, said, “Congratulations to Chief Minister Vijay. Wishing you the best to succeed in your new responsibility . May the state thrive in your governance too.”

Actor and presenter RJ Balaji also congratulated Vijay. “C Joseph Vijay !!! This feels insane ..!!! Congratulations to you and to your cabinet of ministers…!!! Knowing you and your intentions, look forward to your inclusive and progressive government taking our glorious state to the next level !!! Wishing you only the best sir,” he wrote on X.

Pooja Hegde shared a picture of Vijay on her Instagram story and wrote, “@actorvijay... or as it should now say Chief Minister Vijay. Sir,” she wrote.

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Thalapathy Vijay Vijay Tamil Nadu
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