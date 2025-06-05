‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ teaser: Shanaya Kapoor, Vikrant Massey play visually impaired individuals in love

Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor play two visually impaired individuals in love in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser, dropped by Zee Studios on Thursday.

The 58-second-long-video offers a glimpse into the emotional journey of their respective characters as they navigate the highs and lows of love while grappling with the realities of their condition.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the romantic drama is based on the short story The Eyes Have It by Ruskin Bond. The film is a collaborative production by Mansi and Varun Bagla.

The screenplay for the film is co-written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, while the music is composed by Vishal Mishra.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which marks Shanaya’s acting debut, is set to hit theatres on July 11.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Shanaya would make her debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak in 2022 alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, the film was shelved.

Celebrity couple Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya is also set to star in Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming mystery thriller Tu Yaa Main alongside Adarsh Gourav. She has web series Student Of The Year 3, the third instalment of the film series Student Of The Year, in the pipeline.

Vikrant Massey, on the other hand, was last seen in Dheeraj Sarna’s The Sabarmati Report. Based on the 2002 Godhra train-burning incident, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.