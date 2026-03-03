MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 03 March 2026

Delhi airport cancels 80 international flights as Gulf airspace faces restriction

Some airlines, including Emirates, have partially started operations to and from the Middle East

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 03.03.26, 11:48 AM
A man views a screen displaying flight information at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2026.

A man views a screen displaying flight information at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2026. Reuters

Escalating tensions in the Middle East disrupted international air travel on Tuesday, with 80 overseas flights cancelled at Delhi airport amid operational challenges faced by airlines.

According to an official, 36 departures and 44 arrivals were called off at the national capital’s airport during the morning hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, several westbound international flights are causing delays or schedule adjustments," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

Some carriers, including Emirates, have partially resumed operations to and from the Middle East. However, disruptions continued. An Emirates flight EK513 en route to Dubai returned to Delhi owing to airspace restrictions, according to data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The official added that another Emirates service, flight EK512 from Dubai, landed safely at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning.

Delhi airport handles more than 1,300 flights daily. Over the past three days, Indian airlines have cancelled 1,117 international flights as the Middle East crisis continues to impact global aviation operations.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Iran-Israel Conflict Delhi Airport
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Donald Trump’s decision to launch military attack on Iran

President Trump’s embrace of military action in Iran was spurred by an Israeli leader determined to end diplomatic negotiations. Few of the president’s advisers voiced opposition
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the site of a missile strike, in Bet Shemesh, Israel, Monday, March 2, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

It may take some time, but it's not going to take years. It's not an endless war

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT