Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda attend Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding bash

Newlywed couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attended Telugu actor Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding festivities in Hyderabad on March 1.

The younger brother of Pushpa star Allu Arjun, Sirish is set to tie the knot with Hyderabad-based businesswoman Nayanika Reddy on March 6.

The celebrations began with the traditional Pelli Koduku ceremony, a ritual observed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, similar to the haldi ceremony.

Photos shared by Allu Arjun’s official team on X show Rashmika looking gorgeous in a golden sari, while Vijay sported a white kurta. The would-be groom, Allu Sirish, looked dapper in a white sherwani. Allu Arjun opted for a brick-red sherwani and his wife Sneha Reddy chose a peach sari.

Sharing a video from the Pelli Koduku function, Sirish wrote on Instagram, “Finally it’s kicking in that I am getting married.”

The Sunday event was followed by a star-studded reception on Monday night at Sirish’s family-owned Allu Studios in Kokapet.

For the reception, Sirish wore a white suit, while his bride-to-be Nayanika complemented him in a heavily embroidered ivory-and-blue lehenga. Allu Arjun opted for a black suit, and Sneha chose a sequinned silver lehenga.

Another video from the reception, shared by a fan page, shows Allu Arjun greeting actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya.

The event was also attended by Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela and Rana Daggubati. Filmmakers Atlee and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were also present.

Ravi Teja, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mohan Babu, Sukumar, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Priyadarshi were among the other celebrity guests.

Son of producer Allu Aravind, Allu Sirish is known for his roles in films such as Gouravam, Kotha Janta and Srirastu Subhamastu.

Sirish and Nayanika began dating in 2023 and got engaged in October 2025.

Sirish last starred in the 2024 film Buddy, which was directed by Sam Anton. It also starred Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh Singh and Ajmal Ameer in key roles.