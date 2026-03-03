MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 03 March 2026

'In top form': Mahesh Babu lauds Priyanka Chopra's performance in 'The Bluff

The actors are going to star in S.S Rajamouli's upcoming action drama 'Varanasi'

PTI Published 03.03.26, 11:30 AM
Mahesh Babu; Priyanka Chopra

Mahesh Babu; Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Telugu star Mahesh Babu praised his "Varanasi" co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her work in "The Bluff" and said she is in "top form, swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance".

Mahesh shared a note on his X handle on Sunday evening and called "The Bluff" a "well-mounted film".

ADVERTISEMENT

"#TheBluff is a well-mounted film with engaging action and emotions !!! @priyankachopra is in top form, swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work," his post read.

The film, written and directed by Frank E Flowers, released on Prime Video on February 25.

Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, “The Bluff” follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka, who is trying to leave behind a violent past and protect her family.

The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field.

The film is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under their banner AGBO.

“Varanasi” is an upcoming Telugu-language epic action-adventure. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker S S Rajamouli, it also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Mahesh Babu Priyanka Chopra The Bluff
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US military destroy Revolutionary Guard assets in Iran; drones hit US embassy in Riyadh

A loud blast was heard and flames were seen at the U.S. embassy in Riyadh early on Tuesday morning
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

We’re destroying Iran’s missile capability, and we’re doing that hourly

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT