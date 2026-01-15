Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ tops IMDb list of most anticipated Indian movies of 2026, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ at No. 8

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming actioner King has topped IMDb’s list of the most anticipated Indian movies this year, the online database platform said on Thursday.

The list, determined by page views from its more than 250 million monthly global users, also includes Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Part I in the second position and Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan in the third position.

“2026 is bringing a huge & exciting wave of new releases, here are the top 20 Most Anticipated Movies. Among the Indian movies with planned releases in 2026, these titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide,” reads a post on IMDb’s official Instagram page.

King, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan in a key role. Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Bachchan round off the cast of the film.

Shah Rukh’s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment dropped the King title teaser in November last year to mark the actor’s 60th birthday.

The teaser hints that Shah Rukh’s character, widely feared as King, is a former gangster. Scenes from his past, where he mercilessly kills people — good or bad — dominate the video.

On the other hand, Ramayana: Part I, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a mythological drama starring Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Sunny Deol alongside Ranbir.

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is currently awaiting a UA certificate from the CBFC. Directed by H Vinoth, the action drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, bagged the fourth spot on the list, while Geetu Mohandas’s Toxic ranked fifth. Toxic boasts an ensemble cast, including Yash, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan occupied the sixth place. YRF’s first female-led spy thriller Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, featured in the seventh position.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 and Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany were also among the top 10 most anticipated films of the year.

Other titles on the list included Fauzi, The Paradise, Dragon, Bhooth Bangla and Benz. While Ram Charan’s Peddi occupied the 13th spot, Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Love & War occupied the 15th position. Love & War marks Alia’s second on-screen collaboration with Ranbir after Brahmastra (2022). The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in a key role.