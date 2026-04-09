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regular-article-logo Thursday, 09 April 2026

‘Can’t wait to see’: Shah Rukh Khan is excited for Allu Arjun-Atlee’s ‘Raaka’

The makers unveiled the film’s title on Wednesday, coinciding with Arjun’s 44th birthday, along with his character poster

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.04.26, 12:28 PM
Raaka

Allu Arjun in ‘Raaka’ poster File picture

Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday expressed excitement for filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka and extended his wishes to the cast and crew.

Billed as a grand fantasy-action entertainer, the film stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

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The makers unveiled the film’s title on Wednesday, coinciding with Arjun’s 44th birthday, along with his character poster.

Khan re-shared Arjun’s poster on his X handle, praising the actor’s look. “Happy Birthday @alluarjun … the poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are,” he wrote.

“Can’t wait to see what you guys have put together. This experience will be… in Atlee’s words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!! @Atlee_dir,” he added.

Shah Rukh had previously collaborated with Atlee on the 2023 blockbuster Jawan, which crossed Rs 1,100 crore mark at the global box office.

The poster introduces Arjun in a striking new avatar. He appears bald, with kohl-lined eyes, staring directly into the camera, and sporting animal claws. Viking-style markings can be seen on his forehead.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka also features Mrunal Thakur in a key role. The project marks Atlee’s reunion with Deepika after Jawan. The film is slated for a 2027 theatrical release.

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Shah Rukh Khan Allu Arjun
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