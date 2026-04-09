‘Can’t wait to see’: Shah Rukh Khan is excited for Allu Arjun-Atlee’s ‘Raaka’

Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday expressed excitement for filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka and extended his wishes to the cast and crew.

Billed as a grand fantasy-action entertainer, the film stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

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The makers unveiled the film’s title on Wednesday, coinciding with Arjun’s 44th birthday, along with his character poster.

Khan re-shared Arjun’s poster on his X handle, praising the actor’s look. “Happy Birthday @alluarjun … the poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are,” he wrote.

“Can’t wait to see what you guys have put together. This experience will be… in Atlee’s words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!! @Atlee_dir,” he added.

Shah Rukh had previously collaborated with Atlee on the 2023 blockbuster Jawan, which crossed Rs 1,100 crore mark at the global box office.

The poster introduces Arjun in a striking new avatar. He appears bald, with kohl-lined eyes, staring directly into the camera, and sporting animal claws. Viking-style markings can be seen on his forehead.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka also features Mrunal Thakur in a key role. The project marks Atlee’s reunion with Deepika after Jawan. The film is slated for a 2027 theatrical release.