MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 20 April 2026

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur set to direct series based on 'My Name is Memory'

The 2010 novel is written by Ann Brashares, who is known for 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants'

PTI Published 20.04.26, 07:55 PM
Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur File Photo

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Monday announced that he is all set to direct and produce a "tentpole series" based on the best seeling novel "My Name is Memory".

Written by Ann Brashares, the author of "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants", the 2010 novel revolves around a mysterious young boy, Daniel, who can remember his past lives. He is searching for a girl Sophia and hopes to find her before her vengeful, centuries old brother Joaquim does.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Confirming that I have signed with Amazon studios in the US to adapt, direct and produce a tentpole series based on the best selling novel.. .. My Name is Memory,” Kapur shared on X.

The filmmaker, known for his films "Masoom", "Mr India", "Bandit Queen" and "Elizabeth", said the novel follows "a beautiful and intense love story that transcends and survives internal and external conflicts over many centuries and geographies”.

"It is an exciting, mysterious, heartbreaking and ultimately heartwarming adventure... that takes the audience through wars, conflict and empires, and even into the future.” Kapur most recently directed the Indo-British film "What's Love Got to Do With It?". He is also working on a sequel to "Masoom", starring daughter Kaveri.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Shekhar Kapur Series
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

NITI Aayog flags risks to India’s macroeconomic stability, Gulf trade pact amid Iran war

The Aayog in it's quaterly 'Trade Watch Oct-Dec (Q3) FY 2025-26' report further said that geopolitical instability in West Asia has slowed the India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Free Trade Agreement (FTA), affecting trade diversification and market access
Derek O'Brien
Quote left Quote right

In the next 150 hours some serious action has been planned before phase two of the polls

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT