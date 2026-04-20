Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur set to direct series based on 'My Name is Memory'

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Monday announced that he is all set to direct and produce a "tentpole series" based on the best seeling novel "My Name is Memory".

Written by Ann Brashares, the author of "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants", the 2010 novel revolves around a mysterious young boy, Daniel, who can remember his past lives. He is searching for a girl Sophia and hopes to find her before her vengeful, centuries old brother Joaquim does.

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“Confirming that I have signed with Amazon studios in the US to adapt, direct and produce a tentpole series based on the best selling novel.. .. My Name is Memory,” Kapur shared on X.

The filmmaker, known for his films "Masoom", "Mr India", "Bandit Queen" and "Elizabeth", said the novel follows "a beautiful and intense love story that transcends and survives internal and external conflicts over many centuries and geographies”.

"It is an exciting, mysterious, heartbreaking and ultimately heartwarming adventure... that takes the audience through wars, conflict and empires, and even into the future.” Kapur most recently directed the Indo-British film "What's Love Got to Do With It?". He is also working on a sequel to "Masoom", starring daughter Kaveri.

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