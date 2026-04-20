Jaideep Ahlawat says straightforward ‘vanilla’ roles don’t interest him much

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat says he always looks to go beyond the tropes of a typical hero and villain role by adding layers to even "vanilla characters".

Known for his work in titles like “Gangs Of Wasseypur”, “Raees”, “Pataal Lok”, “Broken News”, “Three of Us”, “Jaane Jaan”, and “The Family Man 3”, said he has little interest in playing one-dimensional roles.

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“I’ve not got to play a vanilla character yet. I feel when the character has more layers than it becomes much more interesting to essay that role, as compared to single dimensional character. So, if there aren’t any layers, I try to put elements or layers in a character to make it look believable as an actor,” the actor told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of the book launch event of journalist-turned-author Hussain Zaidi’s latest book, “Mafia Queens of India”.

The “Pataal Lok” star said his other aim is to make his characters look believable.

“The emotion with which the character is written must be conveyed so that the story makes sense; otherwise, it becomes flat. As an actor, I feel the more layering in a character, be it positive or negative character, then it will be fun to play such a part,” he said.

Ahlawat was most recently seen in a cameo in director Sudip Sharma's "Kohrra 2".

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