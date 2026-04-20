Chengalpattu Family Court defers Vijay and Sangeetha’s divorce hearing to June

The Chengalpattu Family Court on Monday adjourned the divorce hearing between actor Vijay and his wife Sangeetha to June 15.

Vijay’s legal team requested permission for him to attend the next hearing through video conferencing, which the court allowed. Sangeetha’s counsel did not object to the arrangement, and she will also appear via video conferencing on June 15.

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The matter was originally listed for hearing on Monday at the Chengalpattu Family Court. It was first heard on February 26, following Sangeetha’s filing, and was then postponed to April 20 — just three days before Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, which Vijay’s political party TVK is contesting — before being adjourned again.

Sangeetha filed for divorce in December 2025.

In her petition, she accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship with an actress. She also alleged that he subjected her to “persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion”.

According to PTI, she said that if required, she would implead the actress as a second respondent in the case.

She has sought dissolution of the marriage along with the right of residence at her matrimonial home and permanent alimony from Vijay.

Vijay and Sangeetha tied the knot on August 25, 1999, in Chennai. Vijay, who is Christian, and Sangeetha, who is Hindu, exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son, Jason Sanjay, on August 26, 2000. Their daughter, Divya Saasha, was born in 2005.