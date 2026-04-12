Derek O’Brien targets Modi, Shah over conduct in Parliament ahead of special session on women’s reservation

Trinamool's Derek O'Brien on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, saying they are “mocking Parliament” and using political theatrics ahead of elections.

The remarks come ahead of a special three-day Parliament session scheduled from April 16 to 18. The session is expected to take up bills linked to women’s reservation in legislatures and delimitation, which would increase the number of Lok Sabha seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Derek O'Brien said in a statement: "Amit and Narendra, this is not the Gujarat Gymkhana Club. Stop mocking Parliament and the people of our nation."

He added: "Stop the drama and stunts before Bengal and Tamil Nadu elections. Your intentions are devious."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to floor leaders of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha asking them to support amendments to the women’s reservation law during the special session.

He said in his letter: "...the time has now come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country. It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place."

The Union Cabinet has cleared draft bills to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The plan includes expanding the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats, with 273 seats reserved for women.

The legislative package also includes a Constitution amendment bill to revise provisions of the Act, along with changes to the Delimitation Act to enable redrawing of constituencies in line with the new House strength.

Another bill is expected to extend the reservation framework to Union Territories with legislatures, including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.