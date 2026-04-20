US Navy seizes Iranian-flagged ship near Strait of Hormuz, Tehran vows swift response

Key Events

Iran ensures safe passage through Hormuz, Iranian envoy says Iran ensures the safe passage of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz under a new legal regime, the Vedomosti newspaper quoted Iran's ambassador to Moscow as saying on Monday. Ambassador Kazem Jalali said the US and Israeli attacks on Iran had failed as their declared intention had been to enact regime change and yet the Islamic Republic was more united than before. "Iran ensures safety of passage. Based on the security measures and the legal regime of the Strait of Hormuz, ships and vessels can pass through," Jalali said, Vedomosti reported.

Israeli military urges south Lebanon residents to avoid restricted areas Israeli military on Monday warned residents in southern Lebanon not to move south of a specified line of villages or approach areas near the Litani River, saying its forces remain deployed in the area during a ceasefire due to what it described as continued Hezbollah activity. In a statement, military spokesperson Avichay Adraee also urged civilians not to return to multiple border villages until further notice, citing security risks.

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Iran executes two men accused of involvement in ‘spy network linked to Israel’ Iran executed two men convicted of cooperating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and planning attacks inside the country, the judiciary's news outlet Mizan reported on Sunday. Mizan said the two, identified as Mohammad Masoum Shahi and Hamed Validi, were accused of belonging to a spy network linked to Mossad and had received training abroad, including in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. They had been convicted on charges including “enmity against God” and cooperation with hostile groups, and their death sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court before being carried out, Mizan reported.

Tehran says restrictions on Iranian oil come with a price Iran's first vice president, Mohammad Reza Aref, said global fuel prices could stabilise only if economic and military pressures on Iranian oil exports end. "One cannot restrict Iran's oil exports while expecting free security for others," Aref wrote on X. "The choice is clear: either a free oil market for all, or the risk of significant costs for everyone." Iran, which effectively controls the passage, said Friday that it would fully reopen the passage off its coast to commercial traffic. Crude prices plunged more than 9 per cent on the news. Tehran reversed its decision on Saturday, after President Donald Trump said a US Navy blockade of Iranian ports would remain in effect.

Iran vows swift response to US seizure of Iranian-flagged vessel Iran's military vowed a swift response to the US seizure of an Iranian-flagged tanker in the Gulf of Oman, state media reported on Sunday. The military headquarters said the attack and subsequent boarding of the ship by US forces was a violation of the ceasefire and denounced it as piracy, Iran's state-run broadcaster said. The US Navy attacked and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship it said had tried to evade a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday. The US says it fired on the ship and seized it because it had crossed the blockade line after ignoring multiple warnings. Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Aragchi has told his Pakistani counterpart that Washington's demands in negotiations and its threats to Iranian ships and ports mark "clear signs" of America's disingenuousness. The country's top diplomat made the remarks in a phone call to Pakistan's foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, according to Iranian state media. This is another indication of how the Washington-Tehran standoff is sharpening as the ceasefire is to expire on Wednesday. It could also shake up plans for a new US-Iran round of talks in Islamabad this week. US President Donald Trump earlier announced that US negotiators would head to Pakistan on Monday for another round of talks with Iran. There has been no comment from Iranian officials on Trump's announcement. But Iranian state media, without citing anyone beyond unnamed sources, issued brief reports on Sunday suggesting the talks would not happen. The reports came before the US announcement of its seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency has reported on President Masoud Pezeshkian's phone conversation with Pakistan's prime minister earlier in the day. The report says Pezeshkian alleged bullying and unreasonable behaviour by the US during negotiations and the ceasefire. The report says Pezeshkian warned that the US actions and threatening rhetoric have led to increased suspicion among Iranian officials about the seriousness of the United States and the possibility that it will repeat previous patterns and "betray diplomacy." The report did not say whether Iran's president commented on a second round of talks in Pakistan, or on Trump's announcement that US forces had seized an Iranian-flagged ship.