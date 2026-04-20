Menaka Guruswamy points to alleged voter entries before Bengal polls, SC says 'we can't have fishing inquiry'

The Supreme Court of India on Monday declined to entertain concerns over the alleged addition of five to seven lakh voters in poll-bound West Bengal, saying there was not enough material before it.

"We can't have a fishing inquiry," the court said when the matter was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

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Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy referred to media reports to claim that a large number of voters had been added through Form 6.

The form is used for inclusion of a name in the electoral roll, either for first-time voters or for those shifting constituencies.

Guruswamy argued that such additions are not allowed after the cut-off date and could affect the upcoming Assembly elections. She added that the final electoral roll is yet to be published and that there was limited information available.

"You challenge it, we will see," the CJI said. Guruswamy said they do not have enough details at this stage. "We can't have a fishing inquiry," the CJI observed, adding, "We will not entertain like this."

The court noted that it is already hearing a batch of pleas related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The Election Commission of India is carrying out the revision exercise ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Counting will take place on May 4.

In an earlier hearing on April 13, the court directed the Commission to publish a supplementary revised electoral roll to include voters whose appeals against deletion are accepted by appellate tribunals.

"We, therefore, invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India and direct the ECI that, wherever the appellate tribunals are able to decide the appeals by April 21, 2026, or April 27, 2026, as the case may be, such appellate orders shall be given effect to by issuing a supplementary revised electoral roll and all necessary consequences with respect to the right to vote shall follow. However, it goes without saying that the mere pendency of appeals preferred by excluded persons before the appellate tribunals shall not entitle them to exercise their right to vote," the bench said in its April 13 order.

To deal with appeals, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court has set up 19 tribunals led by former high court chief justices and judges to decide cases related to inclusion or exclusion from the voters' list.