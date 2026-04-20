Sudden liquor ban leaves Kolkata pubs, liquor shops, tipplers dry and confused

Kolkata’s bars downed shutters and pubs discontinued alcohol service on Monday afternoon after a sudden dry day notification, linked to the upcoming Bengal assembly elections and triggered confusion across the city.

Election-related dry days are typically enforced 48 hours before polling begins, but the early implementation left both businesses and patrons caught off guard. Industry insiders said there was no prior intimation of a shutdown on Monday, leading to inconsistent responses across the city.

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A notification from the Election Commission, dated March 16, stated that no liquor can be sold, distributed or served in any form within the polling areas during the 48 hours leading up to the close of voting.

For West Bengal, where polling is scheduled on April 23, in the first phase, the dry day period was to begin from 5pm on April 21 and continue till the end of polling. The order made it clear that this restriction applies across all licensed premises, including hotels, bars, restaurants and liquor shops, and is meant to ensure free and fair elections by preventing the use of alcohol as an inducement for voters.

An official communication from the state excise department issued on April 19, stated there was an “unusual spurt” in the sale of liquor during the Model Code of Conduct period for the 2026 Assembly elections. It also flagged a “sudden growth” in the lifting of packaged liquor by retailers and an increase in positive samples during inspections.

Authorities expressed concern that liquor could be used as an inducement during elections. Based on these observations and complaints received, district administrations have been asked to take stricter measures.

Crucially, the order invoked special powers under Section 26 of the Bengal Excise Act, 1909, asking district magistrates and police commissioners to close liquor shops for extended periods in the interest of public peace. As a result, the closure period for retail excise establishments was extended to 96 hours, double the standard 48-hour dry period before polling.

Officials have been instructed to ensure immediate enforcement of the order, leading to the sudden shutdown of bars and liquor outlets across Kolkata and other parts of the state.

A notification on the shutter of an FL shop in south Kolkata Soumyajit Dey

On April 20, the office of the District Magistrate and Collector South 24-Parganas sent out another notification directing all retail excise establishments to remain closed in phases around polling and counting dates.

The order, issued under the Bengal Excise Act, lays out closure from April 21 to April 23 for Phase I polling and from the evening of April 25 through April 29 for Phase II, with a full-day shutdown again on May 4 for counting in South 24 Paraganas.

Iconic establishments in Park Street, such as Trincas, Olypub and Mocambo, put up notices stating that it was a dry day on Monday. Kitchens remained operational, but no alcohol was served.

Trincas and other restobars halted alcohol service on Monday Amit Datta

Viraj Kothari, owner of BBQ and One Step Up in Park Street said, “We received a call from an excise duty officer this morning and were asked to stop serving alcohol immediately. The sudden notification took us by surprise.”

Liquor shops across the city were also found shut. On the other hand, some pubs continued serving alcohol. A popular pub chain, in an unofficial statement, said that they will be discontinuing alcohol from Tuesday, 48 hours before election day, in the first phase in 152 seats in north Bengal and some districts in south Bengal.

Kolkata and the adjoining districts of North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly will vote in the second phase on April 29.

However, several liquor shops were shut immediately on Monday afternoon. “Kolkata police came and shut down the liquor shops. They said it was for the elections,” said a shopkeeper at an FL shop in the central business district of BBD Bag.

A spokesperson from a luxury hotel in north Kolkata said the communication from authorities was far from clear. “We were first told we had to halt alcohol service, but then told we could serve alcohol. We are all confused as to what is happening.”

The confusion was evident on the ground, with bar staff informing customers of a dry day even as some establishments debated whether the order applied immediately or from the notified dates. In several cases, owners chose to err on the side of caution and stopped alcohol service altogether.